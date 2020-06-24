4525 Comber Avenue

Amenities
Prime South of the Boulevard Rancho Estates location surrounded by beautiful oak trees on a very private cul-de-sac. Double door entry leads to the foyer; living room with fireplace with dramatic floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lush grounds; family room with fireplace and high ceilings; kitchen with large sun drenched breakfast room, subzero refrigerator, formal dinning room with coffered ceiling; single level warm and open floor plan with five spacious bedrooms and four baths. Master bedroom with his and her closets, four bedrooms on one side of the house and a separate fifth bedroom and full bath which makes a great guest room, maids quarters or office; private backyard and pool for entertaining with family and friends. Two car garage with direct access into the home. Gardener, pool and alarm system included with lease. Truly a superb home in one of Encino's prime estate areas.
Also for Sale @ $2,699,000