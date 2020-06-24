All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

4525 Comber Avenue

4525 N Comber Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4525 N Comber Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Prime South of the Boulevard Rancho Estates location surrounded by beautiful oak trees on a very private cul-de-sac. Double door entry leads to the foyer; living room with fireplace with dramatic floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lush grounds; family room with fireplace and high ceilings; kitchen with large sun drenched breakfast room, subzero refrigerator, formal dinning room with coffered ceiling; single level warm and open floor plan with five spacious bedrooms and four baths. Master bedroom with his and her closets, four bedrooms on one side of the house and a separate fifth bedroom and full bath which makes a great guest room, maids quarters or office; private backyard and pool for entertaining with family and friends. Two car garage with direct access into the home. Gardener, pool and alarm system included with lease. Truly a superb home in one of Encino's prime estate areas.
Also for Sale @ $2,699,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Comber Avenue have any available units?
4525 Comber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Comber Avenue have?
Some of 4525 Comber Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Comber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Comber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Comber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Comber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4525 Comber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Comber Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 Comber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Comber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Comber Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4525 Comber Avenue has a pool.
Does 4525 Comber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 Comber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Comber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Comber Avenue has units with dishwashers.
