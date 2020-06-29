All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

4518 VARNA Avenue

4518 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Perfectly situated in a highly desirable area of Sherman Oaks is this gorgeous single level 2 bed (main house), 2 bath home remodeled to perfection! The open floor plan features a formal dining room and living room with a double-sided fireplace leading to the family room that flows seamlessly with the cook's kitchen complete with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, and top of the line Thermador appliances. Retreat to the spacious master suite that connects to a luxurious master bath and dream closet fit for royalty. Enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle thanks to the private fully hedged backyard perfect for entertaining and features a large covered patio with television, heated pool, hot tub, and a detached 275 sqft. pool house ideal as a 3rd bedroom, home office, gym, or studio. All of this on a tranquil street just a couple of minutes from the best dining and shopping that Sherman Oaks and Studio City have to offer. Welcome home! Available furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4518 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4518 VARNA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4518 VARNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4518 VARNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4518 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4518 VARNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4518 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 VARNA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4518 VARNA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4518 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4518 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 VARNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
