4518 VARNA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Perfectly situated in a highly desirable area of Sherman Oaks is this gorgeous single level 2 bed (main house), 2 bath home remodeled to perfection! The open floor plan features a formal dining room and living room with a double-sided fireplace leading to the family room that flows seamlessly with the cook's kitchen complete with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, and top of the line Thermador appliances. Retreat to the spacious master suite that connects to a luxurious master bath and dream closet fit for royalty. Enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle thanks to the private fully hedged backyard perfect for entertaining and features a large covered patio with television, heated pool, hot tub, and a detached 275 sqft. pool house ideal as a 3rd bedroom, home office, gym, or studio. All of this on a tranquil street just a couple of minutes from the best dining and shopping that Sherman Oaks and Studio City have to offer. Welcome home! Available furnished or unfurnished