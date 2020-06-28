All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 449 North FULLER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
449 North FULLER Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

449 North FULLER Avenue

449 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

449 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Exquisite, brand new construction in prime Beverly Grove, Steps away from shops & restaurants! Enter a lavender-scented courtyard to this Contemporary Spanish Revival designer home. 6 beds+9 baths. Open, warm floorplan appx. 5,000 sq.ft. on a rare 8,228 sq.ft. lot. Top-of-the-line finishes - Ann Sacks tiles, Gessi & Dornbracht fixtures. Chef's dream kitchen w/2 Sub Zero Refrigerators, 60" Wolf Range, 2 Bosch Dishwashers, & Galley sinks. Breakfast area w/banquette open to grand family room. Pocket doors lead to a large backyard for seamless in-out entertaining w/trellis-covered area, garden, large pool/spa, & pool house w/shower. Downstairs features a study w/sliding barn door & built in cabinets, formal living room w/fireplace, dining room w/wet bar. Upstairs features four en-suite bedrooms, and a jaw-dropping master suite w/separate his & hers bathrooms & closets! Control 4 smart home. Two-car garage w/motor court. A luxury residence on one of the quietest streets in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 North FULLER Avenue have any available units?
449 North FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 North FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 449 North FULLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 North FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
449 North FULLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 North FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 449 North FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 449 North FULLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 449 North FULLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 449 North FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 North FULLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 North FULLER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 449 North FULLER Avenue has a pool.
Does 449 North FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 449 North FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 449 North FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 North FULLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College