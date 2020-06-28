449 North FULLER Avenue

Amenities
Exquisite, brand new construction in prime Beverly Grove, Steps away from shops & restaurants! Enter a lavender-scented courtyard to this Contemporary Spanish Revival designer home. 6 beds+9 baths. Open, warm floorplan appx. 5,000 sq.ft. on a rare 8,228 sq.ft. lot. Top-of-the-line finishes - Ann Sacks tiles, Gessi & Dornbracht fixtures. Chef's dream kitchen w/2 Sub Zero Refrigerators, 60" Wolf Range, 2 Bosch Dishwashers, & Galley sinks. Breakfast area w/banquette open to grand family room. Pocket doors lead to a large backyard for seamless in-out entertaining w/trellis-covered area, garden, large pool/spa, & pool house w/shower. Downstairs features a study w/sliding barn door & built in cabinets, formal living room w/fireplace, dining room w/wet bar. Upstairs features four en-suite bedrooms, and a jaw-dropping master suite w/separate his & hers bathrooms & closets! Control 4 smart home. Two-car garage w/motor court. A luxury residence on one of the quietest streets in the area.