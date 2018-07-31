4425 Mariota Avenue

Amenities
"SPANISH MINI ESTATE" Incredible Recent Renovation! Main house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and office. Real hardwood
floors throughout, tile flooring in bathrooms, recessed lighting, custom organized closet, kitchen with quartz counter tops, S.S.
appliances with refrigerator included plus wine fridge and washer/dryer. There is a detached Guest House with private bath, can
be used as a game room, exercise room, office, writing or sound studio guest quarters...the possibilities are endless. Covered
patio or carport with plenty of parking inside property, enjoy the courtyard with fruit trees or backyard with fresh landscaping.
Wonderful Toluca Lake location, walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, banks, Trader Joe's and short driving distance to
studios and highways. You are welcome to drive the area, PRIME area , south of Riverside . Very walk-able area.