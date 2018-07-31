4425 Mariota Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard gym game room parking

"SPANISH MINI ESTATE" Incredible Recent Renovation! Main house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and office. Real hardwood

floors throughout, tile flooring in bathrooms, recessed lighting, custom organized closet, kitchen with quartz counter tops, S.S.

appliances with refrigerator included plus wine fridge and washer/dryer. There is a detached Guest House with private bath, can

be used as a game room, exercise room, office, writing or sound studio guest quarters...the possibilities are endless. Covered

patio or carport with plenty of parking inside property, enjoy the courtyard with fruit trees or backyard with fresh landscaping.

Wonderful Toluca Lake location, walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, banks, Trader Joe's and short driving distance to

studios and highways. You are welcome to drive the area, PRIME area , south of Riverside . Very walk-able area.