Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:34 AM

4425 Mariota Avenue

4425 Mariota Avenue · (818) 915-3982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4425 Mariota Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
"SPANISH MINI ESTATE" Incredible Recent Renovation! Main house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and office. Real hardwood
floors throughout, tile flooring in bathrooms, recessed lighting, custom organized closet, kitchen with quartz counter tops, S.S.
appliances with refrigerator included plus wine fridge and washer/dryer. There is a detached Guest House with private bath, can
be used as a game room, exercise room, office, writing or sound studio guest quarters...the possibilities are endless. Covered
patio or carport with plenty of parking inside property, enjoy the courtyard with fruit trees or backyard with fresh landscaping.
Wonderful Toluca Lake location, walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, banks, Trader Joe's and short driving distance to
studios and highways. You are welcome to drive the area, PRIME area , south of Riverside . Very walk-able area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Mariota Avenue have any available units?
4425 Mariota Avenue has a unit available for $7,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Mariota Avenue have?
Some of 4425 Mariota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Mariota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Mariota Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Mariota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Mariota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4425 Mariota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Mariota Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4425 Mariota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Mariota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Mariota Avenue have a pool?
No, 4425 Mariota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Mariota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4425 Mariota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Mariota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Mariota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
