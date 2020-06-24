All apartments in Los Angeles
4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:59 PM

4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Prime Studio City location! This charming 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse style condo feels like a private home and has amazing
outdoor space, with the wrap around patio off the kitchen, balcony off the second bedroom and a huge roof top deck! Nicely
updated with beautiful wood floors, modern railings, and custom fireplace mantles. On the first level is the spacious living area,
separate dining area and huge kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Huge windows throughout allowing lots of natural
light coming in. Upstairs are the 2 bedrooms, the master has it's own fireplace and dual sinks in the en-suite bathroom. Laundry is
upstairs as well for added convenience. Lastly, go up the additional stairs and reach the roof deck- perfect for a garden,
entertaining and watching gorgeous sunsets! Subterranean parking with two side by side spots. Just blocks to popular Ventura
Blvd & Studio City Recreation Center Park as well as easy access to the Westside and the 101 freeway. LEASED UNFURNISHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
