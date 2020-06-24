4348 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Prime Studio City location! This charming 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse style condo feels like a private home and has amazing

outdoor space, with the wrap around patio off the kitchen, balcony off the second bedroom and a huge roof top deck! Nicely

updated with beautiful wood floors, modern railings, and custom fireplace mantles. On the first level is the spacious living area,

separate dining area and huge kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Huge windows throughout allowing lots of natural

light coming in. Upstairs are the 2 bedrooms, the master has it's own fireplace and dual sinks in the en-suite bathroom. Laundry is

upstairs as well for added convenience. Lastly, go up the additional stairs and reach the roof deck- perfect for a garden,

entertaining and watching gorgeous sunsets! Subterranean parking with two side by side spots. Just blocks to popular Ventura

Blvd & Studio City Recreation Center Park as well as easy access to the Westside and the 101 freeway. LEASED UNFURNISHED