Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

4332 Sunnyslope Avenue

4332 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property located on one of the nicest streets in Sherman Oaks. Walking distance to world famous Ventura Blvd and minutes away from the 101 and 405 freewyas this Trophy home Features are single-story, 4BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/Den + over 1900 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room w/built-ins; den/bonus room also has fireplace; kitchen w/dishwasher/ stove/oven/ plus laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; spacious master suite w/French doors leading to the backyard, full master bath + walk-in closet; second bedroom w/attached half bath; another bedroom w/large built-ins makes the perfect office, craft or play room and fourth bedroom with covered seating area and mirrored closets! This home also features new central heat + air, recessed lighting + vaulted ceilings; wired for security system; manicured front + rear yards; detached 2 car garage + driveway for additional parking; pets considered. Dixie Canyon Schools. Highly sought after location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have any available units?
4332 Sunnyslope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have?
Some of 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Sunnyslope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue offers parking.
Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have a pool?
No, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Sunnyslope Avenue has units with dishwashers.

