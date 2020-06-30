4332 Sunnyslope Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Property located on one of the nicest streets in Sherman Oaks. Walking distance to world famous Ventura Blvd and minutes away from the 101 and 405 freewyas this Trophy home Features are single-story, 4BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/Den + over 1900 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room w/built-ins; den/bonus room also has fireplace; kitchen w/dishwasher/ stove/oven/ plus laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; spacious master suite w/French doors leading to the backyard, full master bath + walk-in closet; second bedroom w/attached half bath; another bedroom w/large built-ins makes the perfect office, craft or play room and fourth bedroom with covered seating area and mirrored closets! This home also features new central heat + air, recessed lighting + vaulted ceilings; wired for security system; manicured front + rear yards; detached 2 car garage + driveway for additional parking; pets considered. Dixie Canyon Schools. Highly sought after location!