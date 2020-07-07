433 S. Midvale Ave.

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
433 Midvale is one block from the UCLA Campus! All of our spacious floor plans are available to lease individually and include a full suite of contemporary furniture. Walk or bike to class in the morning! Bruin Walk is just a few yards away!
Come home to a fully outfitted apartment featuring a full size kitchen with complete appliance package, bathroom with double sinks*, and units that are pre-wired with Ethernet throughout the building! 433 Midvale is the only private complex in Westwood Village with courtesy patrol. You and your roommates can enjoy modern upgrades including hardwood-style flooring, central AC and heat, private patios*, and subterranean parking garage, all available in an environment with 24-hour courtesy patrol.
R.W. Selby & Co., Inc.
CoverPark,Elevator,Garage,Gate,HighSpeed,Laundry,NightPatrol,PackageReceiving