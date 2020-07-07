433 S. Midvale Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



433 Midvale is one block from the UCLA Campus! All of our spacious floor plans are available to lease individually and include a full suite of contemporary furniture. Walk or bike to class in the morning! Bruin Walk is just a few yards away!



Come home to a fully outfitted apartment featuring a full size kitchen with complete appliance package, bathroom with double sinks*, and units that are pre-wired with Ethernet throughout the building! 433 Midvale is the only private complex in Westwood Village with courtesy patrol. You and your roommates can enjoy modern upgrades including hardwood-style flooring, central AC and heat, private patios*, and subterranean parking garage, all available in an environment with 24-hour courtesy patrol.



R.W. Selby & Co., Inc.



