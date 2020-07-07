All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 433 S. Midvale Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
433 S. Midvale Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

433 S. Midvale Ave.

433 S Midvale Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

433 S Midvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

433 Midvale is one block from the UCLA Campus! All of our spacious floor plans are available to lease individually and include a full suite of contemporary furniture. Walk or bike to class in the morning! Bruin Walk is just a few yards away!

Come home to a fully outfitted apartment featuring a full size kitchen with complete appliance package, bathroom with double sinks*, and units that are pre-wired with Ethernet throughout the building! 433 Midvale is the only private complex in Westwood Village with courtesy patrol. You and your roommates can enjoy modern upgrades including hardwood-style flooring, central AC and heat, private patios*, and subterranean parking garage, all available in an environment with 24-hour courtesy patrol.

R.W. Selby & Co., Inc.

(function(d, t) {var g = d.createElement(t);var s = d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0];g.id = yelp-biz-badge-script-plain-3isubdCNbVOuwfFUqbVniA;g.src = //dyn.yelpcdn.com/biz_badge_js/en_US/plain/3isubdCNbVOuwfFUqbVniA.js;s.parentN

CoverPark,Elevator,Garage,Gate,HighSpeed,Laundry,NightPatrol,PackageReceiving

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have any available units?
433 S. Midvale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have?
Some of 433 S. Midvale Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S. Midvale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
433 S. Midvale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S. Midvale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 433 S. Midvale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 433 S. Midvale Ave. offers parking.
Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 S. Midvale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have a pool?
No, 433 S. Midvale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 433 S. Midvale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S. Midvale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 S. Midvale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College