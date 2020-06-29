4326 Bergamo Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this stunning South of the Blvd one level view home in the Lanai School District in Encino. Private driveway leads you to this incredible 4 bedroom home with pool and spa. As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer, high ceilings with an entertainers open floor plan that features as a centerpiece a beautiful dual-sided fireplace dividing the spacious Dining Room / Living Room with wall to wall glass doors to enjoy the amazing views. Gorgeous new flooring throughout most of the house. Eat-In Kitchen with an Island offers double ovens, double drawer dishwasher, a walk-in pantry and again great views. The spacious Master En-Suite oasis extends to an outdoor private patio, features wall to wall closets, his & her vanities, gorgeous floors, all in one shower and soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all have brand new floors. Attached 2 Car Garage with lots of storage. Minutes away from Ventura Blvd with lots of great restaurants and close to both 101 and 405 freeways.