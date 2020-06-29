All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

4326 Bergamo Drive

4326 Bergamo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4326 Bergamo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning South of the Blvd one level view home in the Lanai School District in Encino. Private driveway leads you to this incredible 4 bedroom home with pool and spa. As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer, high ceilings with an entertainers open floor plan that features as a centerpiece a beautiful dual-sided fireplace dividing the spacious Dining Room / Living Room with wall to wall glass doors to enjoy the amazing views. Gorgeous new flooring throughout most of the house. Eat-In Kitchen with an Island offers double ovens, double drawer dishwasher, a walk-in pantry and again great views. The spacious Master En-Suite oasis extends to an outdoor private patio, features wall to wall closets, his & her vanities, gorgeous floors, all in one shower and soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all have brand new floors. Attached 2 Car Garage with lots of storage. Minutes away from Ventura Blvd with lots of great restaurants and close to both 101 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Bergamo Drive have any available units?
4326 Bergamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Bergamo Drive have?
Some of 4326 Bergamo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Bergamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Bergamo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Bergamo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4326 Bergamo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4326 Bergamo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Bergamo Drive offers parking.
Does 4326 Bergamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Bergamo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Bergamo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4326 Bergamo Drive has a pool.
Does 4326 Bergamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4326 Bergamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Bergamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Bergamo Drive has units with dishwashers.
