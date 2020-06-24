4325 Dixie Canyon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unfurnished 1,100 square foot apartment located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 parking space in the detached garage behind the apartment. It boasts hardwood floors all throughout, a private balcony, 2 closets in the living area, and centralized AC and heating and ceiling fans for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish white cabinets and a large pantry for storage, custom tiled counters, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enterilluminating every nook and cranny. For your laundry needs, coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Ted Slavin Field, Studio City Park and Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park



Nearby Schools:

Dixie Canyon Community Charter School - 0.17 miles, 9/10

Chandler Learning Academy - 1.37 miles, 8/10

Robert A. Millikan Middle School - 0.89 miles, 6/10

Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.1 miles

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

158 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles



