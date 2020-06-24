All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4325 Dixie Canyon Ave

4325 Dixie Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Dixie Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,100 square foot apartment located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 parking space in the detached garage behind the apartment. It boasts hardwood floors all throughout, a private balcony, 2 closets in the living area, and centralized AC and heating and ceiling fans for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish white cabinets and a large pantry for storage, custom tiled counters, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enterilluminating every nook and cranny. For your laundry needs, coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Cats and small dogs are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Ted Slavin Field, Studio City Park and Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park

Nearby Schools:
Dixie Canyon Community Charter School - 0.17 miles, 9/10
Chandler Learning Academy - 1.37 miles, 8/10
Robert A. Millikan Middle School - 0.89 miles, 6/10
Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.1 miles
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
158 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have any available units?
4325 Dixie Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have?
Some of 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Dixie Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Dixie Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
