4323 Laurelgrove Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning fully furnished cottage/guest house done to the nines! Approximately 700 square feet.



This charming Cape Cope 1bed/1bath house is in mint condition with hardwood floors throughout. Living room features a wood burning fire, large desk and swivel chair, leather sofa (not a fold out) and large flat screen tv with all premium channels - HBO, Showtime, Sports etc and your own DVR. High Speed internet included. Bedroom contains queen size bed with luxurious, European style, crisp, white down duvet.



Planation shutters on windows. Separate laundry room with brand new HE washer and dryer as well as storage for suitcases. The tub has been replaced by a brand new shower w pebble stone floor. The house has an unusually large kitchen is fully stocked and comes with dishwasher, microwave, large oven and 4 burners. Garbage disposal, fridge/freezer, kettle, coffeemaker and all kitchen utensils, pots, pans and plates etc. Sip your morning coffee at the outside garden table and enjoy the California weather in the peaceful backyard.



The house is located down a driveway, behind a secure locked gate. The premises are peaceful, quiet and serene. Just a two block walk to bustling Ventura Boulevard, you will find all the coffee shops, bars, restaurants, boutiques and markets you desire. Walking distance to CBS Studios and a short drive to Paramount, Warner Brothers, Disney and ABC Studios



