4323 Laurelgrove Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4323 Laurelgrove Avenue

4323 Laurelgrove Avenue · (310) 995-7134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4323 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning fully furnished cottage/guest house done to the nines! Approximately 700 square feet.

This charming Cape Cope 1bed/1bath house is in mint condition with hardwood floors throughout. Living room features a wood burning fire, large desk and swivel chair, leather sofa (not a fold out) and large flat screen tv with all premium channels - HBO, Showtime, Sports etc and your own DVR. High Speed internet included. Bedroom contains queen size bed with luxurious, European style, crisp, white down duvet.

Planation shutters on windows. Separate laundry room with brand new HE washer and dryer as well as storage for suitcases. The tub has been replaced by a brand new shower w pebble stone floor. The house has an unusually large kitchen is fully stocked and comes with dishwasher, microwave, large oven and 4 burners. Garbage disposal, fridge/freezer, kettle, coffeemaker and all kitchen utensils, pots, pans and plates etc. Sip your morning coffee at the outside garden table and enjoy the California weather in the peaceful backyard.

The house is located down a driveway, behind a secure locked gate. The premises are peaceful, quiet and serene. Just a two block walk to bustling Ventura Boulevard, you will find all the coffee shops, bars, restaurants, boutiques and markets you desire. Walking distance to CBS Studios and a short drive to Paramount, Warner Brothers, Disney and ABC Studios

Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have any available units?
4323 Laurelgrove Avenue has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have?
Some of 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Laurelgrove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue offer parking?
No, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Laurelgrove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
