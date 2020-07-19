All apartments in Los Angeles
4316 Greenbush Ave.

4316 Greenbush Avenue · (818) 998-0597
Location

4316 Greenbush Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4316 Greenbush Ave. · Avail. now

$5,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled + READY to go! 4+3.5, guest space, close to Ventura Blvd (4316 Greenbush) - Single-story Sherman Oaks home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan in the main house and 1BR + 1BA guest unit; primary residence has living room; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + spacious center island; appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; recessed lighting; dual pane windows; brand new central A/C system; stacked washer + dryer provided; guest unit offers full kitchen w/all appliances; backyard w/covered patio; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located next to Ventura Blvd., the 101 and 405 freeways. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE5917766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have any available units?
4316 Greenbush Ave. has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have?
Some of 4316 Greenbush Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Greenbush Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Greenbush Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Greenbush Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Greenbush Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Greenbush Ave. offers parking.
Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4316 Greenbush Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have a pool?
No, 4316 Greenbush Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4316 Greenbush Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Greenbush Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Greenbush Ave. has units with dishwashers.
