4316 Greenbush Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled + READY to go! 4+3.5, guest space, close to Ventura Blvd (4316 Greenbush) - Single-story Sherman Oaks home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan in the main house and 1BR + 1BA guest unit; primary residence has living room; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + spacious center island; appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); hardwood + ceramic tile flooring throughout; recessed lighting; dual pane windows; brand new central A/C system; stacked washer + dryer provided; guest unit offers full kitchen w/all appliances; backyard w/covered patio; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located next to Ventura Blvd., the 101 and 405 freeways. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



(RLNE5917766)