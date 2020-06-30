All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4312 Colfax Ave

4312 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

parking
pool
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
media room
one bedroom bungalow/apt in studio city ,ca
available MARCH 5th 2020 for ONE MONTH
close to all freeways/ great location
1850.00 per month includes utilities
quiet building
parking space and gated
pool and laundry
no pets
non restricted parking on street
provide own internet
mail
first and last plus security/negotiable
its a great little bunglow in studio city that many have enjoyed
perfect for anyone traveling or in the industry or working
close to posh shops, restaurants, universal studios, all freeways, hollywood, beverly hills(laurel canyon over pass), quaint tujunga ave with cafes and shops, theatres, music venues

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4312 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Colfax Ave have?
Some of 4312 Colfax Ave's amenities include parking, pool, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4312 Colfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Colfax Ave offers parking.
Does 4312 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Colfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Colfax Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4312 Colfax Ave has a pool.
Does 4312 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4312 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

