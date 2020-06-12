4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Luxurious, Renovated 2 Bdr, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Heart of Prime Studio City - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 980 sq. ft. 3 level townhouse in fantastic Studio City gated development with restricted access and only 6 units.

Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, minutes from Ventura Blvd, shops, restaurants, golf club, tennis courts and freeway access, this luxurious townhouse features fireplace, recessed lighting, rooftop patio, new floors, large closets, central heat & air and lots of space!



On the main level impressive designer kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and great natural light opens into large living room with dining area and balcony.

Upper level features ultra-bright Master Bedroom with lots of natural light, large windows, another balcony and big closet and second bedroom with additional bathroom. Both master and second bathrooms have new toilets and vanities.

All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included in the lease.

LED recessed lighting, new plumbing, new electrical, new laminate and tile floors all throughout, large closets and private rooftop patio on the third level. Two parking spaces in the gated garage. Completely move-in ready!



One year minimum lease.

One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Call George at 818-304-4880

Lic # 01705185

RPM South SFV

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE4600022)