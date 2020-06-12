All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1

4310 Whitsett Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4310 Whitsett Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxurious, Renovated 2 Bdr, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Heart of Prime Studio City - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 980 sq. ft. 3 level townhouse in fantastic Studio City gated development with restricted access and only 6 units.
Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, minutes from Ventura Blvd, shops, restaurants, golf club, tennis courts and freeway access, this luxurious townhouse features fireplace, recessed lighting, rooftop patio, new floors, large closets, central heat & air and lots of space!

On the main level impressive designer kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and great natural light opens into large living room with dining area and balcony.
Upper level features ultra-bright Master Bedroom with lots of natural light, large windows, another balcony and big closet and second bedroom with additional bathroom. Both master and second bathrooms have new toilets and vanities.
All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included in the lease.
LED recessed lighting, new plumbing, new electrical, new laminate and tile floors all throughout, large closets and private rooftop patio on the third level. Two parking spaces in the gated garage. Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.
One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Call George at 818-304-4880
Lic # 01705185
RPM South SFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4600022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have any available units?
4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have?
Some of 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Whitsett Ave Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College