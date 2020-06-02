4301 Fulton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Family Friendly 3BR w/ Views, 1 mile to 101 Hwy



Newly updated Condo for Lease, prime Sherman Oaks location 1 block from Ventura Blvd and Moorpark!

Modern clean building at corner of Fulton & Valleyheart.

High Vaulted Living room with separate dining area.

Huge Master bed with unbelievable closet. Jacuzzi in Master bath.

2 full bathrooms and a powder room in the Loft bedroom.

New paint through out the condo & sound proof laminate flooring.



Top of the line Washer Dryer in unit for your convenience.

Central A/C & heating.

Generous Balconies in Living room & Master bed.

Energy efficient LED recessed lighting.

Secured Subterranean Parking Garage with guest parking.



Amazing Views from a PRIVATE 600 sq ft Terrace.

Recreation Room & Pool in the building.

1 Block away from Dixie Canyon Elementary school and a mile away from Middle school.

1 Block North to Moorpark and 1 Block South to Ventura Blvd.



Owner pays - Water & Trash

Security Deposit: 1 month rent

Small Dogs below 30 lbs allowed

Credit Check Fee - $35

