4301 Fulton Ave

Amenities
Family Friendly 3BR w/ Views, 1 mile to 101 Hwy - Property Id: 221667
Available Now.
Newly updated Condo for Lease, prime Sherman Oaks location 1 block from Ventura Blvd and Moorpark!
Modern clean building at corner of Fulton & Valleyheart.
High Vaulted Living room with separate dining area.
Huge Master bed with unbelievable closet. Jacuzzi in Master bath.
2 full bathrooms and a powder room in the Loft bedroom.
New paint through out the condo & sound proof laminate flooring.
Top of the line Washer Dryer in unit for your convenience.
Central A/C & heating.
Generous Balconies in Living room & Master bed.
Energy efficient LED recessed lighting.
Secured Subterranean Parking Garage with guest parking.
Amazing Views from a PRIVATE 600 sq ft Terrace.
Recreation Room & Pool in the building.
1 Block away from Dixie Canyon Elementary school and a mile away from Middle school.
1 Block North to Moorpark and 1 Block South to Ventura Blvd.
Owner pays - Water & Trash
Security Deposit: 1 month rent
Small Dogs below 30 lbs allowed
Credit Check Fee - $35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221667
Property Id 221667
(RLNE5535079)