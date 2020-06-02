All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4301 Fulton Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

4301 Fulton Ave

4301 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Family Friendly 3BR w/ Views, 1 mile to 101 Hwy - Property Id: 221667

Available Now.

Newly updated Condo for Lease, prime Sherman Oaks location 1 block from Ventura Blvd and Moorpark!
Modern clean building at corner of Fulton & Valleyheart.
High Vaulted Living room with separate dining area.
Huge Master bed with unbelievable closet. Jacuzzi in Master bath.
2 full bathrooms and a powder room in the Loft bedroom.
New paint through out the condo & sound proof laminate flooring.

Top of the line Washer Dryer in unit for your convenience.
Central A/C & heating.
Generous Balconies in Living room & Master bed.
Energy efficient LED recessed lighting.
Secured Subterranean Parking Garage with guest parking.

Amazing Views from a PRIVATE 600 sq ft Terrace.
Recreation Room & Pool in the building.
1 Block away from Dixie Canyon Elementary school and a mile away from Middle school.
1 Block North to Moorpark and 1 Block South to Ventura Blvd.

Owner pays - Water & Trash
Security Deposit: 1 month rent
Small Dogs below 30 lbs allowed
Credit Check Fee - $35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221667
Property Id 221667

(RLNE5535079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Fulton Ave have any available units?
4301 Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Fulton Ave have?
Some of 4301 Fulton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Fulton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4301 Fulton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Ave offers parking.
Does 4301 Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Fulton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Ave has a pool.
Does 4301 Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Fulton Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

