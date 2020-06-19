430 N. Orange Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Home in Hancock Park with 2/ Master bedroom! - This is a side by side duplex, located on a beautiful tree lined street in Prestigious Hancock Park!

Old World Charm with todays features! Spacious, 2/ Master bedroom, 2 bath with 2240 sq.ft of light and bright living space. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The living room is accented with wood-beam ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Large formal dining room. Huge, cooks kitchen with center island, granite counters and lots of cabinets & counter space. 2/master suites, each with a full bath. Central air/heat! Inside laundry room wit washer and Dryer included. The backyard area is shared with the Tenant that resides in other unit! Freshly painted and available now! 1/Car garage with built-in storage cabinets and 1/ assigned parking space. Rental Price: $4250 with a minimum of 1/year lease.

Security Deposit: $5000

For more information please contact: Agent:Margo

DRE#01709588

Tel or Text: 818-231-9811

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4961196)