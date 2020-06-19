All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

430 N. Orange Drive

430 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Lovely Home in Hancock Park with 2/ Master bedroom! - This is a side by side duplex, located on a beautiful tree lined street in Prestigious Hancock Park!
Old World Charm with todays features! Spacious, 2/ Master bedroom, 2 bath with 2240 sq.ft of light and bright living space. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The living room is accented with wood-beam ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Large formal dining room. Huge, cooks kitchen with center island, granite counters and lots of cabinets & counter space. 2/master suites, each with a full bath. Central air/heat! Inside laundry room wit washer and Dryer included. The backyard area is shared with the Tenant that resides in other unit! Freshly painted and available now! 1/Car garage with built-in storage cabinets and 1/ assigned parking space. Rental Price: $4250 with a minimum of 1/year lease.
Security Deposit: $5000
For more information please contact: Agent:Margo
DRE#01709588
Tel or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4961196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N. Orange Drive have any available units?
430 N. Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N. Orange Drive have?
Some of 430 N. Orange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N. Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 N. Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N. Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 N. Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 430 N. Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 N. Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 430 N. Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 N. Orange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N. Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 430 N. Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 N. Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 N. Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N. Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 N. Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
