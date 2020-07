Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home for lease in the heart of Los Feliz offering a spacious, airy floor plan. This home is perfect for living, entertaining and enjoying the city lifestyle. More than one family chef? No worries, this home features two spacious kitchens. Zen out in the peaceful backyard with vibrant pool and lots of greenery. This is a must see!