Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Welcome to Marshall Villas Unit #553 in beautiful Monterey Hills. This condo is move in ready, and has an amazing view from the balcony. The building features a pool, spa and guest parking. It is centrally located just a short drive to DTLA, the USC Health and Science Center, South Pasadena, Pasadena Art Center and Old Town shops and restaurants. Close to the 110 freeway. You will feel right at home! It's a must see!