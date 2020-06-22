4205 W 59th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

One of a kind traditional home in View Heights!! Spacious rooms with lots of natural light and original hardwood floors. This home boasts views from the backyard. Newer roof installed, freshly painted interior, unique enclosed porch where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & custom wood cabinets, stove and much more. Laundry hook up is conveniently located in the closet hallway with ample linen. Formal dining room. Three bedrooms featuring a master suite for privacy with updated bathroom, large closet and private entry. 2-car garage. Second unit below the house where a possible ADU could be added for mother in law suite or additional income unit. Unit below features storage and laundry hook up. Spacious front and backyard with plenty room to add plants and BBQ!!