4205 W 59th Place

4205 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4205 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
One of a kind traditional home in View Heights!! Spacious rooms with lots of natural light and original hardwood floors. This home boasts views from the backyard. Newer roof installed, freshly painted interior, unique enclosed porch where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & custom wood cabinets, stove and much more. Laundry hook up is conveniently located in the closet hallway with ample linen. Formal dining room. Three bedrooms featuring a master suite for privacy with updated bathroom, large closet and private entry. 2-car garage. Second unit below the house where a possible ADU could be added for mother in law suite or additional income unit. Unit below features storage and laundry hook up. Spacious front and backyard with plenty room to add plants and BBQ!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 W 59th Place have any available units?
4205 W 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 W 59th Place have?
Some of 4205 W 59th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 W 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4205 W 59th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 W 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4205 W 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4205 W 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4205 W 59th Place does offer parking.
Does 4205 W 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 W 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 W 59th Place have a pool?
No, 4205 W 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4205 W 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 4205 W 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 W 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 W 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
