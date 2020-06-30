4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive

Amenities

*Please do not disturb occupants. Secluded and private, this lower level furnished 2 BR + 1 full Bath property is located on one of the most coveted streets in Los Feliz/Franklin Hills. Enter through your own private gate, past a beautiful private patio, surrounded by lush foliage, citrus and avocado trees. Continue through the front door into this inviting home, which includes a fully equipped kitchen, full bathroom featuring spa size tub, and 2 separate large bedrooms. Master bedroom includes a king size bed with luxury bamboo memory foam mattress, and sitting/den area. The spacious open living entertainment room / dining area is beautifully enhanced by high ceilings, TV and two sofas. A separate additional deck and private yard complete this wonderful oasis. Within short distance of Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park, and Silverlake. Term negotiable, 3-6 months preferred.