Los Angeles, CA
4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive

4189 Holly Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4189 Holly Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
*Please do not disturb occupants. Secluded and private, this lower level furnished 2 BR + 1 full Bath property is located on one of the most coveted streets in Los Feliz/Franklin Hills. Enter through your own private gate, past a beautiful private patio, surrounded by lush foliage, citrus and avocado trees. Continue through the front door into this inviting home, which includes a fully equipped kitchen, full bathroom featuring spa size tub, and 2 separate large bedrooms. Master bedroom includes a king size bed with luxury bamboo memory foam mattress, and sitting/den area. The spacious open living entertainment room / dining area is beautifully enhanced by high ceilings, TV and two sofas. A separate additional deck and private yard complete this wonderful oasis. Within short distance of Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park, and Silverlake. Term negotiable, 3-6 months preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have any available units?
4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 HOLLY KNOLL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

