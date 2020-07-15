All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4176 PERLITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4176 PERLITA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4176 PERLITA Avenue

4176 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4176 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic California Bungalow house with 3 good sized bedrooms, Fireplace, Large Kitchen with separate Laundry area, spacious yard and freestanding 2 car garage. Pets welcome! Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, newer windows, brand new blinds, brand new kitchen remodel including new floors and counter tops. Nest thermostat, A/C and tons of other nice little upgrades make this a perfect home for a family or room mates. Each bedroom has plenty of built in closets and there are also good hallway closets for additional storage. Located in the heart of trendy Atwater village and close to the freeways for easy access all over town. This is also a very Pet Friendly home with a perfect outdoor yard for your Canine friends! Don't delay, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have any available units?
4176 PERLITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have?
Some of 4176 PERLITA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 PERLITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4176 PERLITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 PERLITA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4176 PERLITA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4176 PERLITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4176 PERLITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4176 PERLITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4176 PERLITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 PERLITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4176 PERLITA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College