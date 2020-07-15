4176 PERLITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Classic California Bungalow house with 3 good sized bedrooms, Fireplace, Large Kitchen with separate Laundry area, spacious yard and freestanding 2 car garage. Pets welcome! Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, newer windows, brand new blinds, brand new kitchen remodel including new floors and counter tops. Nest thermostat, A/C and tons of other nice little upgrades make this a perfect home for a family or room mates. Each bedroom has plenty of built in closets and there are also good hallway closets for additional storage. Located in the heart of trendy Atwater village and close to the freeways for easy access all over town. This is also a very Pet Friendly home with a perfect outdoor yard for your Canine friends! Don't delay, apply today!