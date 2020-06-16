4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Available for lease, this bright and airy Spanish provides wonderful outdoor space and a prime location in trendy Atwater Village. Built in 1931 and remodeled with style, the home features character elements including coved ceilings, ached pass-throughs and gleaming wood flooring throughout. There is formal living and dining, and a bright kitchen outfitted with Caesarstone countertops plus high-end appliances by Viking and Miele; a charming breakfast nook with French doors offers seamless outdoor flow. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, both finished with gorgeous tile. The detached garage is ideal for an office, work studio or gym, complete with French doors, concrete flooring and a/c. In the back yard find a welcoming environment for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy central heat+air, ample off-street parking, and a great location near the many cafes and boutiques of Atwater Village. For recreation, head to the nearby trails along the LA River and Griffith Park.