Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue

4152 Brunswick Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Brunswick Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Available for lease, this bright and airy Spanish provides wonderful outdoor space and a prime location in trendy Atwater Village. Built in 1931 and remodeled with style, the home features character elements including coved ceilings, ached pass-throughs and gleaming wood flooring throughout. There is formal living and dining, and a bright kitchen outfitted with Caesarstone countertops plus high-end appliances by Viking and Miele; a charming breakfast nook with French doors offers seamless outdoor flow. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, both finished with gorgeous tile. The detached garage is ideal for an office, work studio or gym, complete with French doors, concrete flooring and a/c. In the back yard find a welcoming environment for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy central heat+air, ample off-street parking, and a great location near the many cafes and boutiques of Atwater Village. For recreation, head to the nearby trails along the LA River and Griffith Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have any available units?
4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have?
Some of 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 BRUNSWICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
