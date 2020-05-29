415 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful Spanish home is gated and private. Lush landscaping and private rear yard with a converted garage that is now a spacious cabana off the sparkling swimming pool, spa and water features. Main house is 3 bedrooms and two baths with gorgeous gleaming wood floors, period details and spa-like baths. State-of-the-art entertainment center with surround sound throughout, the home also boasts gourmet chef's kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, pluming, electrical and a/c. . Main house approx 1893 sqft and pool cabana approximately 400sq ft. Great location near Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and The Grove.