415 North HARPER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

415 North HARPER Avenue

415 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful Spanish home is gated and private. Lush landscaping and private rear yard with a converted garage that is now a spacious cabana off the sparkling swimming pool, spa and water features. Main house is 3 bedrooms and two baths with gorgeous gleaming wood floors, period details and spa-like baths. State-of-the-art entertainment center with surround sound throughout, the home also boasts gourmet chef's kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, pluming, electrical and a/c. . Main house approx 1893 sqft and pool cabana approximately 400sq ft. Great location near Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and The Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
415 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 415 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 415 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 415 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 415 North HARPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 415 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
