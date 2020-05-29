415 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful Spanish home is gated and private. Lush landscaping and private rear yard with a converted garage that is now a spacious cabana off the sparkling swimming pool, spa and water features. Main house is 3 bedrooms and two baths with gorgeous gleaming wood floors, period details and spa-like baths. State-of-the-art entertainment center with surround sound throughout, the home also boasts gourmet chef's kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, pluming, electrical and a/c. . Main house approx 1893 sqft and pool cabana approximately 400sq ft. Great location near Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and The Grove.