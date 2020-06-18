4125 Royal Crest Place

Amenities

Nestled in a quiet cul de sac of the sought after Royal Oaks neighborhood, this updated and move-in ready home is waiting for its next tenant. Beautiful curb appeal leads guests into spacious interiors, light-filled bedrooms, and astonishing views. A generous kitchen with a center island and quartz countertops open to a spacious family room. The expansive master bedroom features a walk-in closet along with a resort-like master bath. Walk past the three-car garage to a private upper-level, second kitchen, large room, and spa-like bath. Additional features include a private yard with pool and a viewing deck overlooking spectacular canyon views and valley lights. Located within the Lanai school district, minutes from Ventura Boulevard and easy access to the Westside, shopping, freeways, fine-dining and more.