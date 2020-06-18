All apartments in Los Angeles
4125 Royal Crest Place

4125 Royal Crest Place · (818) 983-7688
Location

4125 Royal Crest Place, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$9,999

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 4975 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in a quiet cul de sac of the sought after Royal Oaks neighborhood, this updated and move-in ready home is waiting for its next tenant. Beautiful curb appeal leads guests into spacious interiors, light-filled bedrooms, and astonishing views. A generous kitchen with a center island and quartz countertops open to a spacious family room. The expansive master bedroom features a walk-in closet along with a resort-like master bath. Walk past the three-car garage to a private upper-level, second kitchen, large room, and spa-like bath. Additional features include a private yard with pool and a viewing deck overlooking spectacular canyon views and valley lights. Located within the Lanai school district, minutes from Ventura Boulevard and easy access to the Westside, shopping, freeways, fine-dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Royal Crest Place have any available units?
4125 Royal Crest Place has a unit available for $9,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Royal Crest Place have?
Some of 4125 Royal Crest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Royal Crest Place currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Royal Crest Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Royal Crest Place pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Royal Crest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4125 Royal Crest Place offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Royal Crest Place does offer parking.
Does 4125 Royal Crest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Royal Crest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Royal Crest Place have a pool?
Yes, 4125 Royal Crest Place has a pool.
Does 4125 Royal Crest Place have accessible units?
No, 4125 Royal Crest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Royal Crest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Royal Crest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
