4121 Inglewood Boulevard

Welcome to this charming mid-century modern retreat, located on a tree-lined private road in the heart of Palms/MarVista. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and yet close enough to enjoy all that the surrounding communities of Silicon Beach, Del Rey, Venice & Culver City have to offer. The open concept floor plan allows conversation and smooth transition from kitchen to living and indoor and outdoor dining areas. The living space also includes a designated home office. Cherish memories with family and friends in the park-like setting of this home. The lush expansive backyard, framed by stunning mature trees, casts the perfect amount of shade for your relaxation and is ideal for al fresco dining. This enchanting oasis is adjacent to the Mar Vista Farmers Market, and also hotspots like Lodge Bread, Hatchet Hall, & upcoming Culver Public Market. A great house, waiting for you to write the next chapter, and make it your home. Call Maeve Becker today to schedule your showing (310) 902-0109