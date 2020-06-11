All apartments in Los Angeles
4121 Inglewood Boulevard

4121 Inglewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to this charming mid-century modern retreat, located on a tree-lined private road in the heart of Palms/MarVista. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and yet close enough to enjoy all that the surrounding communities of Silicon Beach, Del Rey, Venice & Culver City have to offer. The open concept floor plan allows conversation and smooth transition from kitchen to living and indoor and outdoor dining areas. The living space also includes a designated home office. Cherish memories with family and friends in the park-like setting of this home. The lush expansive backyard, framed by stunning mature trees, casts the perfect amount of shade for your relaxation and is ideal for al fresco dining. This enchanting oasis is adjacent to the Mar Vista Farmers Market, and also hotspots like Lodge Bread, Hatchet Hall, & upcoming Culver Public Market. A great house, waiting for you to write the next chapter, and make it your home. Call Maeve Becker today to schedule your showing (310) 902-0109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have any available units?
4121 Inglewood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4121 Inglewood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Inglewood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Inglewood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Inglewood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Inglewood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
