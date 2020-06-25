412 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

******* Stunning Duplex Home in hot Highland Park . ******



This gorgeous home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with attached 2 Car Garage has been extensively remodeled recently with all the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Recessed lightings, Crown moldings, a Brand New Washer/Dryer units IN Garage, Central AC + heat, and beautifully tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher. The backyard is professionally landscaped with new sod. Quick drive to San Pascual stables, Arroyo Park, and dozen of restaurants, cafes and trendy shops. Easy access to the 110 Freeway. This is such a great and awesome neighborhood full of creatives and young professionals. You will be the first tenant in this newly renovated house. Do not miss this good opportunity!