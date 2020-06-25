All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 412 Chestnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
412 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

412 Chestnut Avenue

412 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

412 Chestnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
******* Stunning Duplex Home in hot Highland Park . ******

This gorgeous home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with attached 2 Car Garage has been extensively remodeled recently with all the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Recessed lightings, Crown moldings, a Brand New Washer/Dryer units IN Garage, Central AC + heat, and beautifully tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher. The backyard is professionally landscaped with new sod. Quick drive to San Pascual stables, Arroyo Park, and dozen of restaurants, cafes and trendy shops. Easy access to the 110 Freeway. This is such a great and awesome neighborhood full of creatives and young professionals. You will be the first tenant in this newly renovated house. Do not miss this good opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
412 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 412 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 412 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 Chestnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Chestnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Chestnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College