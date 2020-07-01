4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue

Amenities

Fully furnished short term lease - South of the Blvd lovely traditional pool home on a tree-lined street in Longridge Estates! Approximately 3300 SF with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and updated eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and laundry room. Elegant entry, family room, formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room, plus 3 bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a massive master suite with vaulted and beamed ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, master bath with spa tub and dual sinks. From the private deck overlooking the backyard, a spiral staircase leads to the backyard, boasting a covered brick patio and fenced pool. Two-car detached garage, and lush, full hedges on all sides for maximum privacy. Excellent location less than one block to Ventura Blvd! Available immediately for short term furnished lease.