4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue

4115 Mary Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished short term lease - South of the Blvd lovely traditional pool home on a tree-lined street in Longridge Estates! Approximately 3300 SF with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and updated eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and laundry room. Elegant entry, family room, formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room, plus 3 bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a massive master suite with vaulted and beamed ceilings, fireplace, dual walk-in closets, master bath with spa tub and dual sinks. From the private deck overlooking the backyard, a spiral staircase leads to the backyard, boasting a covered brick patio and fenced pool. Two-car detached garage, and lush, full hedges on all sides for maximum privacy. Excellent location less than one block to Ventura Blvd! Available immediately for short term furnished lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have any available units?
4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have?
Some of 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 MARY ELLEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

