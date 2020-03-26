4114 BECK Avenue

Amenities

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Colfax Meadows neighborhood of Studio City, this 2016 Cape Cod custom home has 5 bedrooms & 4 1/2 baths. A soaring Sycamore out front provides plenty of shade, and inside you'll find all the "bells and whistles" you'd want and expect from a recently built home.The chef's kitchen is complete w/custom cabinetry, a center island, Thermador appliances & a walk-in pantry. A large dining room features a picturesque window, while the family room opens to the kitchen and yard and features a fireplace, and built-ins. The rear of the house is comprised of sliding doors that disappear into the walls and open to a private, entertainer's backyard complete w/ a covered patio, pool, spa and a large grassy area. The luxurious master suite has an walk-in shower, fireplace & a balcony overlooking the yard. Located in the coveted Carpenter Community Charter School District and a few blocks away to restaurants and shops.