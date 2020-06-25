All apartments in Los Angeles
407 CAMPDELL Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

407 CAMPDELL Street

407 Campdell Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Campdell Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**2 to 4 month short-term** Enjoy the California lifestyle from this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom + family room or possible 3rd bedroom contemporary beauty. This open sun-drenched home offers a greenhouse entry with a serene waterfall fountain, light & bright living room with fireplace & skylights, hardwood & slate floors throughout, halogen recessed lighting & an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & breakfast bar. Almost all rooms open to the oasis like backyard with lush landscaping, pool, spa & expansive patio. The sumptuous master bedroom boasts a fireplace, grand piano, and direct access to the backyard. Home also included attached 2-car garage. All utilities, cleaning, & pool service are included in the rent. Close proximity to the beach, great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, & Silicon Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 CAMPDELL Street have any available units?
407 CAMPDELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 CAMPDELL Street have?
Some of 407 CAMPDELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 CAMPDELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 CAMPDELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 CAMPDELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 CAMPDELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 407 CAMPDELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 CAMPDELL Street offers parking.
Does 407 CAMPDELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 CAMPDELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 CAMPDELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 407 CAMPDELL Street has a pool.
Does 407 CAMPDELL Street have accessible units?
No, 407 CAMPDELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 CAMPDELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 CAMPDELL Street has units with dishwashers.
