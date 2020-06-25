407 CAMPDELL Street

Amenities

**2 to 4 month short-term** Enjoy the California lifestyle from this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom + family room or possible 3rd bedroom contemporary beauty. This open sun-drenched home offers a greenhouse entry with a serene waterfall fountain, light & bright living room with fireplace & skylights, hardwood & slate floors throughout, halogen recessed lighting & an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & breakfast bar. Almost all rooms open to the oasis like backyard with lush landscaping, pool, spa & expansive patio. The sumptuous master bedroom boasts a fireplace, grand piano, and direct access to the backyard. Home also included attached 2-car garage. All utilities, cleaning, & pool service are included in the rent. Close proximity to the beach, great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, & Silicon Beach!