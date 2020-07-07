4058 Karelia Street

Amenities

This Gorgeous Home nestled in the quite street of Mt. Washington. It offers a spacious floor plan with great natural light. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. All four bedrooms are upstairs, nice size bedrooms, private bathroom in master bedroom, additional family room opens to the spacious rear yard and patio. Central Air/Heat, Newer windows, and Laminated floors throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerators are included. Spacious 2 car garage also accommodates lots of storage space. Cozy backyard has a workshop and much more. Great location, just minutes from Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Downtown LA, or Pasadena. Call to schedule your appointment today. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, gardening, and must have renters insurance.