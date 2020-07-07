All apartments in Los Angeles
4058 Karelia Street

4058 Karelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4058 Karelia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Gorgeous Home nestled in the quite street of Mt. Washington. It offers a spacious floor plan with great natural light. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. All four bedrooms are upstairs, nice size bedrooms, private bathroom in master bedroom, additional family room opens to the spacious rear yard and patio. Central Air/Heat, Newer windows, and Laminated floors throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerators are included. Spacious 2 car garage also accommodates lots of storage space. Cozy backyard has a workshop and much more. Great location, just minutes from Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Downtown LA, or Pasadena. Call to schedule your appointment today. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, gardening, and must have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

