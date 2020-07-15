405 Rose Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Historic Venice large 1 bedroom + den/office or small second bedroom. Prime Rose Ave. location on the border of Venice and Santa Monica. Walk to the Venice Boardwalk, Main Street Santa Monica, Golds Gym, Abbot Kinney & Wholefoods from this amazing location in the heart of the Rose Ave Renaissance. Unique floorplan with over 1,000 sq. ft of charm including the original 1930’s wood burning fire place and freshly refinished hardwood floors. Good size sized living room, dining room, large galley kitchen. Pantry/laundry.

New windows, newly updated bathroom with tub/shower, laundry/pantry & private enclosed yard connecting to your own single car attached garage. Small, quiet and secure building, includes brand new windows. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, dish washer and full-size washer/dryer. Must see to appreciate, would make a great work/live space. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, gas, electric, water & trash. Reduce rent by $200 if you don't need the garage. All you need to bring is your furniture and decorative touch to personalize the space! This property is subject to the LA County Rent Stabilization Ordinance “RSO” Will consider a small pet.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/405-rose-ave-venice-ca-90291-usa/831bd4a1-be2f-4156-bc90-92650bde23be



