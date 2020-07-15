All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 405 Rose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
405 Rose Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

405 Rose Avenue

405 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Historic Venice large 1 bedroom + den/office or small second bedroom. Prime Rose Ave. location on the border of Venice and Santa Monica. Walk to the Venice Boardwalk, Main Street Santa Monica, Golds Gym, Abbot Kinney & Wholefoods from this amazing location in the heart of the Rose Ave Renaissance. Unique floorplan with over 1,000 sq. ft of charm including the original 1930’s wood burning fire place and freshly refinished hardwood floors. Good size sized living room, dining room, large galley kitchen. Pantry/laundry.
New windows, newly updated bathroom with tub/shower, laundry/pantry & private enclosed yard connecting to your own single car attached garage. Small, quiet and secure building, includes brand new windows. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, dish washer and full-size washer/dryer. Must see to appreciate, would make a great work/live space. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, gas, electric, water & trash. Reduce rent by $200 if you don't need the garage. All you need to bring is your furniture and decorative touch to personalize the space! This property is subject to the LA County Rent Stabilization Ordinance “RSO” Will consider a small pet.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/405-rose-ave-venice-ca-90291-usa/831bd4a1-be2f-4156-bc90-92650bde23be

(RLNE5897179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Rose Avenue have any available units?
405 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 405 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 405 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 405 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College