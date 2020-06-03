4034 Milaca Place

Amenities

Stunning Views and Very Private - Easy Westside Access - Perfect Celebrity Home - Sherman Oaks View Home - This lovely 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home, South of the Blvd, has a Tuscan-styled fountain outside the front door. The gracious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island & chic stone countertops. The rough-cut tile floor extends into a separate laundry rm w/ washer, dryer & cabinet. The kitchen opens to a bright den w/ fireplace, bookcases & sliding doors to a sunny patio. The lovely dining rm & formal living rm w/ wood-burning fireplace & hardwood floors is an entertainer's delight. Here too, sliding doors draw you outside to the spacious patio, where Eucalyptus trees & city lights combine for a stunning view. The first floor also has 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a powder room. Upstairs the master suite, w/ sliding glass doors to a large balcony and fabulous views. A huge walk-in closet & separate master retreat, exercise space or dressing room. The master bath has a shower for two, a Jacuzzi tub & dual sinks. This remarkable home displays uncommon attention to detail: w/ recessed lighting, hardwood floors, custom bedroom closets, a 2-car garage, and an unmistakable feeling of privacy.