All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4034 Milaca Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4034 Milaca Place
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

4034 Milaca Place

4034 Milaca Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4034 Milaca Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Stunning Views and Very Private - Easy Westside Access - Perfect Celebrity Home - Sherman Oaks View Home - This lovely 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home, South of the Blvd, has a Tuscan-styled fountain outside the front door. The gracious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island & chic stone countertops. The rough-cut tile floor extends into a separate laundry rm w/ washer, dryer & cabinet. The kitchen opens to a bright den w/ fireplace, bookcases & sliding doors to a sunny patio. The lovely dining rm & formal living rm w/ wood-burning fireplace & hardwood floors is an entertainer's delight. Here too, sliding doors draw you outside to the spacious patio, where Eucalyptus trees & city lights combine for a stunning view. The first floor also has 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a powder room. Upstairs the master suite, w/ sliding glass doors to a large balcony and fabulous views. A huge walk-in closet & separate master retreat, exercise space or dressing room. The master bath has a shower for two, a Jacuzzi tub & dual sinks. This remarkable home displays uncommon attention to detail: w/ recessed lighting, hardwood floors, custom bedroom closets, a 2-car garage, and an unmistakable feeling of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Milaca Place have any available units?
4034 Milaca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Milaca Place have?
Some of 4034 Milaca Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Milaca Place currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Milaca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Milaca Place pet-friendly?
No, 4034 Milaca Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4034 Milaca Place offer parking?
Yes, 4034 Milaca Place offers parking.
Does 4034 Milaca Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 Milaca Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Milaca Place have a pool?
No, 4034 Milaca Place does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Milaca Place have accessible units?
No, 4034 Milaca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Milaca Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 Milaca Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College