Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

403 N Ogden Dr

403 North Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 North Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM - UPPER UNIT - Property Id: 139344

1 bed 1 bath. Very bright upper corner remolded unit, New stainless steal refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave appliances. High ceilings, hardwood floors, brand new windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, A/C in the living room and bedroom. Remodeled bathroom and deep tub/shower combination.
Washer/Dryer in unit included.
1 Parking Spot included
One year minimum lease
Available to move in 26th of July.
900 sq ft
**pictures used are from another remodeled unit in the building.
Rent: $2,695
Security Deposit: $3,045
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139344p
Property Id 139344

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5042652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

