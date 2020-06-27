403 N Ogden Dr

Amenities

REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM - UPPER UNIT - Property Id: 139344



1 bed 1 bath. Very bright upper corner remolded unit, New stainless steal refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave appliances. High ceilings, hardwood floors, brand new windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, A/C in the living room and bedroom. Remodeled bathroom and deep tub/shower combination.

Washer/Dryer in unit included.

1 Parking Spot included

One year minimum lease

Available to move in 26th of July.

900 sq ft

**pictures used are from another remodeled unit in the building.

Rent: $2,695

Security Deposit: $3,045

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139344p

No Dogs Allowed



