403 N Ogden Dr

Amenities
REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM - UPPER UNIT - Property Id: 139344
1 bed 1 bath. Very bright upper corner remolded unit, New stainless steal refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave appliances. High ceilings, hardwood floors, brand new windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, A/C in the living room and bedroom. Remodeled bathroom and deep tub/shower combination.
Washer/Dryer in unit included.
1 Parking Spot included
One year minimum lease
Available to move in 26th of July.
900 sq ft
**pictures used are from another remodeled unit in the building.
Rent: $2,695
Security Deposit: $3,045
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139344p
No Dogs Allowed
