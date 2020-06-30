4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home across the street from the ocean in San Pedro! - Welcome to this beautiful home across the street from the ocean in San Pedro! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level condo has a townhouse layout with one of the best locations in the neighborhood. It has a kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets, laminate flooring, family room with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, tandem parking for 2 cars, radiant heating. This unit has sliding glass doors from the dining area to the balcony, perfect for entertaining. Close to Cabrillo Beach, Angels Gate Park, Point Fermin Park, and the LA Harbor. Pets will be considered.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725. BRE No. #02080507



(RLNE5483253)