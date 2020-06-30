All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4

4029 South Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4029 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to this beautiful home across the street from the ocean in San Pedro! - Welcome to this beautiful home across the street from the ocean in San Pedro! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level condo has a townhouse layout with one of the best locations in the neighborhood. It has a kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets, laminate flooring, family room with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, tandem parking for 2 cars, radiant heating. This unit has sliding glass doors from the dining area to the balcony, perfect for entertaining. Close to Cabrillo Beach, Angels Gate Park, Point Fermin Park, and the LA Harbor. Pets will be considered.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725. BRE No. #02080507

(RLNE5483253)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have any available units?
4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have?
Some of 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 offers parking.
Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have a pool?
No, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have accessible units?
No, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 S. Pacific Ave. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
