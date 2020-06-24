4024 Witzel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy this luxurious & spacious property up in the hills of Sherman Oaks. Take a seat outside and absorb the tropical scenery year-round with an exquisite 3 levels (5 bedroom, 4 baths, and a guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths) contemporary home with enchanting features (you're paying for 2,952 sq ft but getting 4,000 ft appx.). Included in this wonderful property is a timeless living room with access to a one-of-a-kind view from the balcony porch. With this amazing living room, you will be able to enjoy a real high-class experience with your own custom-made waterfall with an ocean tile finish. Feeling peace at home has never been made easier! This home holds a gourmet kitchen with a beautiful stone finish & it has enough space to make cooking a daily refreshing experience! Spending great time with friends and family is a must in this entertaining home. You’ll have access to a bar area, a wine refrigerator, a walk-in pantry, & a spacious patio deck giving your guests a memorable experience. The master bedroom is an elegant private area that includes an exclusive balcony & the master bathroom has a soothing vibe with wood finished cabinets and a glass-built shower with a stone-tile interior finish. It is available for lease, sale, and also for an Airbnb business opportunity! Do not miss out on a elegant, private, and sophisticated home. Near all major entertainment studios and close to all major cities such as, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Downtown LA, etc. A rare find!