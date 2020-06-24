All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4024 Witzel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4024 Witzel Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

4024 Witzel Drive

4024 Witzel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4024 Witzel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enjoy this luxurious & spacious property up in the hills of Sherman Oaks. Take a seat outside and absorb the tropical scenery year-round with an exquisite 3 levels (5 bedroom, 4 baths, and a guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths) contemporary home with enchanting features (you're paying for 2,952 sq ft but getting 4,000 ft appx.). Included in this wonderful property is a timeless living room with access to a one-of-a-kind view from the balcony porch. With this amazing living room, you will be able to enjoy a real high-class experience with your own custom-made waterfall with an ocean tile finish. Feeling peace at home has never been made easier! This home holds a gourmet kitchen with a beautiful stone finish & it has enough space to make cooking a daily refreshing experience! Spending great time with friends and family is a must in this entertaining home. You’ll have access to a bar area, a wine refrigerator, a walk-in pantry, & a spacious patio deck giving your guests a memorable experience. The master bedroom is an elegant private area that includes an exclusive balcony & the master bathroom has a soothing vibe with wood finished cabinets and a glass-built shower with a stone-tile interior finish. It is available for lease, sale, and also for an Airbnb business opportunity! Do not miss out on a elegant, private, and sophisticated home. Near all major entertainment studios and close to all major cities such as, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Downtown LA, etc. A rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Witzel Drive have any available units?
4024 Witzel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Witzel Drive have?
Some of 4024 Witzel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Witzel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Witzel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Witzel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Witzel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4024 Witzel Drive offer parking?
No, 4024 Witzel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Witzel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Witzel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Witzel Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Witzel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Witzel Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Witzel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Witzel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Witzel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College