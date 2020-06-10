4019 Alta Mesa Dr

Amenities

This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom single family home is located in a quiet and sequestered area in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a mere three-minute drive to an array of restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, entertainment and shops along Ventura Boulevard. The lot boasts multiple amenities like a patio with running water fountains, four terraces, and a deck with a great view of the canyon. Inside, the home features rich hardwood floors, plantation shutters, high-end ceiling fans and a fireplace in living room for climate control, steam-room shower, oversized Jacuzzi tub with jets, beautiful French doors and crown moulding all throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, durable tiled countertops and backsplash, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space, and the master's bedroom comes with a balcony and its own fireplace. Thanks to carefully-placed recessed lighting fixtures, electrical skylights, and huge dual-pane windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Ted Slavin Field, Coldwater Canyon Park and Wilacre Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bridges Academy - 0.97 miles

Harvard-Westlake School - 0.35 miles

Emerson Academy For Arts And Sciences - 0.7 miles

Sunnyside Pre-School - 0.14 miles



Bus lines:

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

167 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 miles

218 Metro Local Line - 1.0 miles



