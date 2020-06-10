All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Alta Mesa Dr

4019 N Alta Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4019 N Alta Mesa Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom single family home is located in a quiet and sequestered area in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a mere three-minute drive to an array of restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, entertainment and shops along Ventura Boulevard. The lot boasts multiple amenities like a patio with running water fountains, four terraces, and a deck with a great view of the canyon. Inside, the home features rich hardwood floors, plantation shutters, high-end ceiling fans and a fireplace in living room for climate control, steam-room shower, oversized Jacuzzi tub with jets, beautiful French doors and crown moulding all throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, durable tiled countertops and backsplash, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space, and the master's bedroom comes with a balcony and its own fireplace. Thanks to carefully-placed recessed lighting fixtures, electrical skylights, and huge dual-pane windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Ted Slavin Field, Coldwater Canyon Park and Wilacre Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bridges Academy - 0.97 miles
Harvard-Westlake School - 0.35 miles
Emerson Academy For Arts And Sciences - 0.7 miles
Sunnyside Pre-School - 0.14 miles

Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles
167 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 miles
218 Metro Local Line - 1.0 miles

(RLNE4576676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have any available units?
4019 Alta Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have?
Some of 4019 Alta Mesa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Alta Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Alta Mesa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Alta Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr offer parking?
No, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr has a pool.
Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Alta Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Alta Mesa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
