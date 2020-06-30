401 South Cloverdale Avenue

Amenities
Available 02/28/20 Ultra Modern Kitchen + Gorgeous Larchmont Rare Large 1BR/1BA with Natural Hardwood Floors in super prime Larchmont. Updated and modern Chef Kitchen. Gorgeous Art Deco Lighting and Stained Glass Windows. On-site parking for 1 car and on-site laundry. It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!
Chef Kitchen with PREMIUM COUNTERS and DEEP SINK
LARGE 1BR WITH TONS OF WINDOWS
Gorgeous 1930s tile and bathroom
Huge Common Outdoor Space
Prime Mid City Location
On-site Laundry
On-site Parking
Local Employers:
WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)
12 Month Lease
OAC
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/401-s-cloverdale-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/3272713a-e048-4f84-a622-97be4d1b34bc
(RLNE5508324)