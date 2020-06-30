401 South Cloverdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 02/28/20 Ultra Modern Kitchen + Gorgeous Larchmont Rare Large 1BR/1BA with Natural Hardwood Floors in super prime Larchmont. Updated and modern Chef Kitchen. Gorgeous Art Deco Lighting and Stained Glass Windows. On-site parking for 1 car and on-site laundry. It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!



Chef Kitchen with PREMIUM COUNTERS and DEEP SINK

LARGE 1BR WITH TONS OF WINDOWS

Gorgeous 1930s tile and bathroom

Huge Common Outdoor Space

Prime Mid City Location

On-site Laundry

On-site Parking



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)



12 Month Lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/401-s-cloverdale-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/3272713a-e048-4f84-a622-97be4d1b34bc



(RLNE5508324)