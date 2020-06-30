All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

401 South Cloverdale Avenue

401 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 02/28/20 Ultra Modern Kitchen + Gorgeous Larchmont Rare Large 1BR/1BA with Natural Hardwood Floors in super prime Larchmont. Updated and modern Chef Kitchen. Gorgeous Art Deco Lighting and Stained Glass Windows. On-site parking for 1 car and on-site laundry. It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!

Chef Kitchen with PREMIUM COUNTERS and DEEP SINK
LARGE 1BR WITH TONS OF WINDOWS
Gorgeous 1930s tile and bathroom
Huge Common Outdoor Space
Prime Mid City Location
On-site Laundry
On-site Parking

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)

12 Month Lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/401-s-cloverdale-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/3272713a-e048-4f84-a622-97be4d1b34bc

(RLNE5508324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have any available units?
401 South Cloverdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have?
Some of 401 South Cloverdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 South Cloverdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 South Cloverdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 South Cloverdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 South Cloverdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 South Cloverdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

