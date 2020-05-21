All apartments in Los Angeles
400 South SALTAIR Avenue
400 South SALTAIR Avenue

400 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen. Detached Guest house - 2 beds 1 bath (jack and jill) in detached guest house on back corner of lot - 1 of the bedrooms can be a living room/office.Studio loft above garage with private entry (optional access from main house) with full kitchen, bathroom, and it's own laundry area. (Shown furnished but delivered unfurnished). 24,000sqft of well manicured beautiful landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have any available units?
400 South SALTAIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have?
Some of 400 South SALTAIR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 South SALTAIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 South SALTAIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 South SALTAIR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 South SALTAIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 South SALTAIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
