All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4 JIB Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4 JIB Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

4 JIB Street

4 E Jib St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4 E Jib St, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Astonishing Beach-front Penthouse/SW Corner. Two levels of luxury living right on the beach. Direct ocean views from living room, dining area, kitchen, master suite and den. Secluded beach-front patio, as well as enormous decks for outside entertaining. Remodeled to fit oceanfront lifestyle living. 2 fireplaces (living room and master suite). Each bedroom has it's own bath. Microwave, sink & refridgerator oo of rooftop sun-deck. Unit can be leased with the existing furniture or vacant. 3 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 JIB Street have any available units?
4 JIB Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 JIB Street have?
Some of 4 JIB Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 JIB Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 JIB Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 JIB Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 JIB Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4 JIB Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 JIB Street offers parking.
Does 4 JIB Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 JIB Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 JIB Street have a pool?
No, 4 JIB Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 JIB Street have accessible units?
No, 4 JIB Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 JIB Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 JIB Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College