Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue

3931 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in one of the most desirable parts of Studio City and south of Ventura Blvd is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently updated home. This traditional home is equal parts entertainer's dream and relaxing sanctuary. An open concept living room welcomes you with a bright and airy feel and a stunning fireplace to anchor the space. The modern kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and top of the line finishes. The backyard is simply one of the best in the neighborhood offering an impressive amount of privacy so you can retreat to your hot tub, or entertain around a brand new gas pit and built-in BBQ. And parking is no problem with a u-shaped driveway with enough parking for 8 cars. Retreat back inside to your master suite complete with a size-able walk-in closet and master bath that the spa lover in you will enjoy. And as a bonus, you will be just minutes from all the action on Ventura Blvd, including a new brand new Equinox and Erewhon market coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have any available units?
3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have?
Some of 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

