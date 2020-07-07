3931 COLDWATER CANYON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Located in one of the most desirable parts of Studio City and south of Ventura Blvd is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently updated home. This traditional home is equal parts entertainer's dream and relaxing sanctuary. An open concept living room welcomes you with a bright and airy feel and a stunning fireplace to anchor the space. The modern kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and top of the line finishes. The backyard is simply one of the best in the neighborhood offering an impressive amount of privacy so you can retreat to your hot tub, or entertain around a brand new gas pit and built-in BBQ. And parking is no problem with a u-shaped driveway with enough parking for 8 cars. Retreat back inside to your master suite complete with a size-able walk-in closet and master bath that the spa lover in you will enjoy. And as a bonus, you will be just minutes from all the action on Ventura Blvd, including a new brand new Equinox and Erewhon market coming soon.