All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3834 ALONZO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3834 ALONZO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3834 ALONZO Avenue

3834 Alonzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3834 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Wake up to a beautiful million dollar view! This view estate has it all! California living at it's best! Whether you like to entertain or enjoy a quiet retreat, this home is for you! Watch your favorite movies in your private home theater. A bright, two story foyer welcomes you home. The detailed craftsmanship captures your attention. Chef's dream, eat in kitchen with view, leads to the den and french doors that open to the dreamy yard. Massive outdoor fireplace and sitting area to watch the water and city views. Gorgeous pool and spa. Formal living room with fireplace and a banquet sized formal dining room . Two bedrooms downstairs, master and three more bedrooms upstairs, all with ensuite baths, balcony and view. Outstanding master suite with private balcony, sitting area or gym if preferred, his and hers walk in closets and huge bathroom with luxurious spa tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Not only one but two powder rooms. Sports court on the side yard. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have any available units?
3834 ALONZO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have?
Some of 3834 ALONZO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 ALONZO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3834 ALONZO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 ALONZO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3834 ALONZO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3834 ALONZO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3834 ALONZO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3834 ALONZO Avenue has a pool.
Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3834 ALONZO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 ALONZO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 ALONZO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College