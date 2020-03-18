3834 ALONZO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Wake up to a beautiful million dollar view! This view estate has it all! California living at it's best! Whether you like to entertain or enjoy a quiet retreat, this home is for you! Watch your favorite movies in your private home theater. A bright, two story foyer welcomes you home. The detailed craftsmanship captures your attention. Chef's dream, eat in kitchen with view, leads to the den and french doors that open to the dreamy yard. Massive outdoor fireplace and sitting area to watch the water and city views. Gorgeous pool and spa. Formal living room with fireplace and a banquet sized formal dining room . Two bedrooms downstairs, master and three more bedrooms upstairs, all with ensuite baths, balcony and view. Outstanding master suite with private balcony, sitting area or gym if preferred, his and hers walk in closets and huge bathroom with luxurious spa tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Not only one but two powder rooms. Sports court on the side yard. Must see!