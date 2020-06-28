All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

3826 Fernwood Ave

3826 Fernwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Fernwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Franklin Hills/Silverlake charmer available 11/01 - Property Id: 90823

Amazing! newly renovated Craftsman home in the Franklin Hills/Silverlake neighborhood very close to great schools, restaurants, markets and shopping. This family friendly 2000 sq ft home, 5000 sq. ft. lot has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with a bonus office room. A large living room with custom wood bar area, sky lights and a vintage mid-century modern wood/gas burning fireplace. Bright attached sunroom that opens up to an outdoor patio. Dining room shares open space with the kitchen and makes it great for entertaining. The new kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer and beautiful quartz countertops. New HVAC system with central heat and air conditioning. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and sunroom. Very large fenced in yard with spacious parking and large garden. An absolute Gem!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90823p
Property Id 90823

(RLNE5154410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Fernwood Ave have any available units?
3826 Fernwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Fernwood Ave have?
Some of 3826 Fernwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Fernwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Fernwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Fernwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Fernwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Fernwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Fernwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3826 Fernwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Fernwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Fernwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3826 Fernwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Fernwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3826 Fernwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Fernwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Fernwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
