3826 Fernwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Franklin Hills/Silverlake charmer available 11/01 - Property Id: 90823



Amazing! newly renovated Craftsman home in the Franklin Hills/Silverlake neighborhood very close to great schools, restaurants, markets and shopping. This family friendly 2000 sq ft home, 5000 sq. ft. lot has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with a bonus office room. A large living room with custom wood bar area, sky lights and a vintage mid-century modern wood/gas burning fireplace. Bright attached sunroom that opens up to an outdoor patio. Dining room shares open space with the kitchen and makes it great for entertaining. The new kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer and beautiful quartz countertops. New HVAC system with central heat and air conditioning. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and sunroom. Very large fenced in yard with spacious parking and large garden. An absolute Gem!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90823p

Property Id 90823



(RLNE5154410)