3795 South MAPLEWOOD Avenue

**A discount of $1000 off the 1st month's rent will be effective on applications received through April 1, 2020, for a 1 year or more lease term beginning on April 15, 2020 or earlier, $500 for term beginning May 1.** Just a stone's throw to Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney. Clean and bright 2 bedroom offering privacy, each with en suite bathroom. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Original hardwood floors and updated flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room has good natural lighting. Large kitchen with dining area and separate entrance to private side yard with citrus tree. Unit is private and secured behind fencing. There is also a private front yard with room for a small outdoor table or garden. Detached 1 car garage and laundry. Water/Trash included. Renter's Insurance policy will be required. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.