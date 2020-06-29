All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3795 South MAPLEWOOD Avenue

3795 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3795 Maplewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**A discount of $1000 off the 1st month's rent will be effective on applications received through April 1, 2020, for a 1 year or more lease term beginning on April 15, 2020 or earlier, $500 for term beginning May 1.** Just a stone's throw to Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney. Clean and bright 2 bedroom offering privacy, each with en suite bathroom. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Original hardwood floors and updated flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room has good natural lighting. Large kitchen with dining area and separate entrance to private side yard with citrus tree. Unit is private and secured behind fencing. There is also a private front yard with room for a small outdoor table or garden. Detached 1 car garage and laundry. Water/Trash included. Renter's Insurance policy will be required. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

