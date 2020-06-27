3769 Greenwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill internet access

5 Min from Abbott Kinney

7 Min from Venice Beach

California King Queen Size Beds

Airy, Modern, and Bright

Washer Dryer

Two Large Decks, Backyard, Fireplace, and BBQ

10001000 Fiber Internet



Open two large French doors to a backyard deck and let the breeze flow through this sunny and remodeled house Make breakfast in a full modern kitchen, and eat either in the dining room or outdoors, in the shade of a lime green umbrella



Large Skylights and windows flood this modern home with California Sunlight Black out curtains allow you to sleep in whenever you want