3769 Greenwood Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3769 Greenwood Ave

3769 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3769 Greenwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
5 Min from Abbott Kinney
7 Min from Venice Beach
California King Queen Size Beds
Airy, Modern, and Bright
Washer Dryer
Two Large Decks, Backyard, Fireplace, and BBQ
10001000 Fiber Internet

Open two large French doors to a backyard deck and let the breeze flow through this sunny and remodeled house Make breakfast in a full modern kitchen, and eat either in the dining room or outdoors, in the shade of a lime green umbrella

Large Skylights and windows flood this modern home with California Sunlight Black out curtains allow you to sleep in whenever you want

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 Greenwood Ave have any available units?
3769 Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3769 Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 3769 Greenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3769 Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3769 Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3769 Greenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3769 Greenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3769 Greenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3769 Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3769 Greenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3769 Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3769 Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3769 Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3769 Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

