Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed

STAND-ALONE/COTTAGE-LIKE 2 BEDROOM IN MAR VISTA - Property Id: 220343



MOVE IN SPECIAL:Move In Special! $1,800 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval or

$1200 after 15 days! Please contact Life Knyper for at time to view.



Hello,

Charming cottage-like units surround a beautifully landscaped courtyard. This spacious two bedroom apartment features laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice sized bedrooms with ample storage space above sliding closets. Modern touches include recessed lighting and double pane windows; while keeping its original tile work in kitchen and bathroom. Intercom secured entry into the court it encloses. Includes parking; and TWO common laundry rooms.



Thanks!



Fair Housing Compliant

12 Month Lease

Owner pays for water and trash



Thank You!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220343

Property Id 220343



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5573482)