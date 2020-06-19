3724 AVENIDA DEL SOL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Contemporary home, designed by well known architect Michael Pierce, with amazing wooded views of your own private forest on 1/2 acre nestled high in the Studio City Hills, on a loop street with no through traffic. Gleaming fieldstone floors welcome you into the living and dining areas, warmed by the fireplace, touched by the sun from the 4 large windows facing the view, enveloped within the 25 ft. high ceiling, overlooked by the mezzanine level with it's own fireplace. The kitchen suite, also with fieldstone floors, contains the Subzero refrigerator and freezer, 2 walk-in pantries, a cozy kitchen dining area, ovens, counters of stone and an island. All bedrooms are large. Master has fireplace and hugest walk-in closet. Lowest floor can be a recording studio with separate entrance.