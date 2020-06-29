All apartments in Los Angeles
3715 WOODCLIFF Road
3715 WOODCLIFF Road

3715 Woodcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Woodcliff Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enchanting and tasteful, updated Cape Cod/Traditional that has extensively been remodeled. Radiating sophistication and charm this upscale home is enhanced with hardwood floors, Calcutta marble counters, chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, steam oven and farmhouse kitchen sink. The living room and family room feature French doors that open out to a sparkling pool/spa and lush terraced landscaping. Step into the master retreat that features a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, over sized walk-in closet, Taseo marble counters and Waterworks tile/fixtures, multi-head shower and separate tub. Additional amenities include a home office with built-ins, 3 additional bedrooms, skylights throughout and powder room. Great curb appeal and easy westside/valley access. Available MAY 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have any available units?
3715 WOODCLIFF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have?
Some of 3715 WOODCLIFF Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 WOODCLIFF Road currently offering any rent specials?
3715 WOODCLIFF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 WOODCLIFF Road pet-friendly?
No, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road offer parking?
Yes, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road offers parking.
Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have a pool?
Yes, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road has a pool.
Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have accessible units?
No, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 WOODCLIFF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 WOODCLIFF Road has units with dishwashers.

