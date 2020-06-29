3715 WOODCLIFF Road

Amenities

Enchanting and tasteful, updated Cape Cod/Traditional that has extensively been remodeled. Radiating sophistication and charm this upscale home is enhanced with hardwood floors, Calcutta marble counters, chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, steam oven and farmhouse kitchen sink. The living room and family room feature French doors that open out to a sparkling pool/spa and lush terraced landscaping. Step into the master retreat that features a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, over sized walk-in closet, Taseo marble counters and Waterworks tile/fixtures, multi-head shower and separate tub. Additional amenities include a home office with built-ins, 3 additional bedrooms, skylights throughout and powder room. Great curb appeal and easy westside/valley access. Available MAY 1, 2020