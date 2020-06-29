All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

3710 Kelton Ave

3710 S Kelton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3710 S Kelton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm, Buzz the leasing office using the intercom, the instruction is on the intercom directory. The intercom will then remotely dial our phone number here in Beverly Hills, which will allow us to buzz you in the bldg. remotely and the unit is unlocked just leave it unlocked when you are done.
Features/Amenities:
PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.
**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees.**
Rent Ready Date:
1 Year Lease Minimum
Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Kelton Ave have any available units?
3710 Kelton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3710 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Kelton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Kelton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave offer parking?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Kelton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Kelton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

