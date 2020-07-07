All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

3671 Greenfield Ave

3671 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3671 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Storybook Cottage - Two Bedroom One Bath House with Garage and Private Yard - "Storybook Cottage" - Two Bedroom, One Bath Single Family House, approx 1000 sq/ft. Original wood floors through out, tray ceilings, original scones, and decorative fireplace. Large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Built-in storage and large closets. Private gated backyard. Two car garage included. This is a non-smoking residence. 1 year lease required; no short term agreements. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3671 Greenfield Ave have any available units?
3671 Greenfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3671 Greenfield Ave have?
Some of 3671 Greenfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Greenfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Greenfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 Greenfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3671 Greenfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3671 Greenfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3671 Greenfield Ave offers parking.
Does 3671 Greenfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3671 Greenfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 Greenfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3671 Greenfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3671 Greenfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3671 Greenfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 Greenfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3671 Greenfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

