3671 Greenfield Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Storybook Cottage - Two Bedroom One Bath House with Garage and Private Yard - "Storybook Cottage" - Two Bedroom, One Bath Single Family House, approx 1000 sq/ft. Original wood floors through out, tray ceilings, original scones, and decorative fireplace. Large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Built-in storage and large closets. Private gated backyard. Two car garage included. This is a non-smoking residence. 1 year lease required; no short term agreements. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5188582)