364 PARKMAN Avenue

A fully detached three bed, two bath in Silver Lake is now available. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), central AC/heat, washer and dryer in unit, recessed lighting, new fixtures and new blinds. There is a private porch and a side yard. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. The location is minutes away from Sunset where you can enjoy the best restaurants, cafes and bars Silver lake has to offer! Come and see it today!