364 PARKMAN Avenue
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

364 PARKMAN Avenue

364 Parkman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

364 Parkman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A fully detached three bed, two bath in Silver Lake is now available. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), central AC/heat, washer and dryer in unit, recessed lighting, new fixtures and new blinds. There is a private porch and a side yard. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. The location is minutes away from Sunset where you can enjoy the best restaurants, cafes and bars Silver lake has to offer! Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

