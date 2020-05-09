All apartments in Los Angeles
3607 Pacific Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3607 Pacific Ave 3

3607 Pacific Avenue · (310) 821-7245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3607 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Architectural mid century town home on marina pen - Property Id: 291336

Architectural classic, mid-century modern design by Los Angeles Architect Ellis D. Gellman. Located on the Marina peninsula 1/2 block to the beach on a quiet walk street. Indoor/outdoor living with living, dining, kitchen, and master bedroom spaces looking through all glass walls to landscaping. European style kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top, wood style flooring. Two story volume leading to a large private roof terrace. A short walk or bike ride to the Washington Street restaurants, bars, shops, the Venice Ocean Front Walk, the Venice Canals, the Venice Pier and Abbott Kinney. Must see to appreciate the uniqueness and beauty of the environment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291336
Property Id 291336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have any available units?
3607 Pacific Ave 3 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have?
Some of 3607 Pacific Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Pacific Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Pacific Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Pacific Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Pacific Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Pacific Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
