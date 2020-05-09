3607 Pacific Ave 3

Amenities
Architectural mid century town home on marina pen - Property Id: 291336
Architectural classic, mid-century modern design by Los Angeles Architect Ellis D. Gellman. Located on the Marina peninsula 1/2 block to the beach on a quiet walk street. Indoor/outdoor living with living, dining, kitchen, and master bedroom spaces looking through all glass walls to landscaping. European style kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top, wood style flooring. Two story volume leading to a large private roof terrace. A short walk or bike ride to the Washington Street restaurants, bars, shops, the Venice Ocean Front Walk, the Venice Canals, the Venice Pier and Abbott Kinney. Must see to appreciate the uniqueness and beauty of the environment
No Pets Allowed
